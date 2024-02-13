Ex-Kapar MP fined RM100 for sending offensive message

SHAH ALAM: Former Member of Parliament for Kapar S. Manikavasagam was fined RM100 in default three days’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of sending an offensive text message to an individual early last month.

Manikavasagam, 59, made the plea after the charge was read out before Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu.

According to the charge sheet, Manikavasagam was accused of sending the offensive message with the intention of arousing anger to disrupt peace and security.

He committed the offence at 3.27 pm at a house in Subang Jaya, Petaling, on Jan 4.

The offence, framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955, carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran prosecuted, while Manikavasagam was not represented.–Bernama