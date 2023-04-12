Ex Petronas executive gets prison, fine again for receiving bribes

KUALA LUMPUR: A former executive with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM123,000 by the Sessions Court here today on two charges of receiving bribes of more than RM21,000 in connection with maintenance works for the company.

Judge Rozina Ayob sentenced Mohd Amal M Razalan (pix), 36 after he changed his plea to guilty at today’s proceeding which was earlier set for mention.

Before handing down the sentence, Rozina said the court was giving the accused a final chance as he is a professional and hoped he would learn from his mistake.

He was sentenced to one day in prison and a fine of RM10,360, in default 30 days prison, for the first charge, and one day in prison and a fine of RM112,640 or 60 days prison in default for the second charge, with the jail sentences ordered to be served concurrently today.

Meanwhile, the 41 other charges, including for money laundering, facing Mohd Amal were taken into consideration under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the two charges, Mohd Amal, as the executive (Construction) of Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd was accused of receiving RM21,247.04 in bribes from Majestika Sdn Bhd director Mustaza Zawawi through the company’s Maybank cheque and MAMN Goldenvision Enterprise’s Maybank account.

The bribes were an inducement from MAMN Goldenvision Enterprise director to help Faltech Engineering Sdn Bhd secure civil and structural maintenance services works for PCSB.

The offences were committed at the KLCC Maybank Branch, Jalan Ampang, here between Feb 21 and March 6, 2018.

Mohd Amal was charged under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, which is punishable by a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Fadhly Mohd Zamry prosecuted, while Mohd Amal was represented by lawyer Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican.

On Nov 8, Mohd Amal was fined RM177,000 and sentenced to one day in prison by the Shah Alam Sessions Court after he pleaded guilty to two charges of receiving RM35,217.50 in bribes to help another company secure structural maintenance works for PCSB. -Bernama