KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be submitting a new application for a full royal pardon, said his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

After being found guilty in a case involving the 1MDB crisis, Najib was given a 12-year jail term. Although he had already requested mercy, the pardons board, presided over by the monarch of Malaysia, decided last week to shorten and reopen his sentence.

A fresh motion is being reviewed, according to Najib’s attorney, since his client was not given a fair trial.

A few days after Najib’s sentence was reduced, on Jan 30, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who had been king for five years, terminated his reign.

“I don’t think the Pardons Board operated the way the constitution expects them to operate,“ stated Shafee.

He added that Najib’s defence team was waiting for the right time to submit a fresh application.

Six years after he started serving his sentence, in August 2028, Najib is scheduled to be freed, according to a statement made by the board last week. Additionally, it lessened the ex-premier’s penalty.