Exco: N.Sembilan rice products expected to be marketed this year

JELEBU: Negeri Sembilan rice products are expected to be marketed this year through a collaboration with a rice manufacturing company from Selangor, said state Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He said that the padi collection centre located in Melang, Kuala Pilah, which began operations yesterday, is expected to produce approximately 3,100 metric tonnes of rice for two seasons.

“During the engagement session with 49 farmers together with the appointed company to purchase all the padi in the state, an agreement was reached between the state government and the company that the padi would be sent to their factory for processing, tagging and later marketed in the state.

“The outcome of the discussion with the company is to increase rice supply for the state’s needs by around 20-40 metric tonnes annually,“ he told reporters at the Agro Madani Sale at the Sungai Lui constituency community service centre here today.

At the same time, he said the state government is striving to increase padi cultivation area in the state from 1,100 hectares to 1,500 hectares starting this year.

He said today’s Agro Madani Sale is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent.

“Local rice is sold at RM20 for 10 kilogrammes compared to the market price of RM26, 1kg of meat for RM30, chicken RM10, free vegetables, and half-price for fruits,” he added. -Bernama