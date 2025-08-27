KLIA terminal integration plan to be expedited for seamless connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR: The integration plan for Terminals 1 and 2 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport will be accelerated to ensure seamless passenger and baggage connectivity.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad will implement accessibility amenities including an airside bus service.

Loke called for airline cooperation in implementing the integration plan without focusing solely on competition.

“We are not looking at a zero-sum game, but rather at the national interest, on how to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a key regional aviation hub.”

He expressed hope for achieving the integration next year through system enhancements rather than large-scale construction.

The plan may involve immigration and customs procedures, with details expected within six to nine months.

Loke emphasised full ministry support for the integration as part of MAHB’s development strategy, dismissing suggestions of political motivation.

“I want to clarify and emphasise here that there is no issue of political will. We are all supportive.”

The National Aviation Consultative Council meeting also agreed to review Green Lane implementation to ease customs congestion.

Improvements in airport slot management and a baggage handling system task force were also discussed to monitor progress with regular ministry reporting. – Bernama