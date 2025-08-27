Malaysia arranges evacuation for citizens stranded in flood-hit India

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is arranging the evacuation of its citizens stranded in northern India on the earliest available flights amid severe flooding and landslides caused by continuous monsoon rains.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed the High Commission in New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation following severe flooding and landslides in several northern states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh.

The High Commission has received reports of Malaysians stranded in Jammu as well as in Leh, Ladakh and has successfully established contact with these individuals.

Arrangements are being made for their departure via the earliest available flights according to the ministry’s statement.

Malaysians are strongly advised to defer non-essential travel to the affected regions until further notice in view of the worsening conditions.

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary while prioritising the safety and well-being of Malaysians abroad.

Malaysians currently in affected areas are urged to register their presence, follow local authority instructions and take necessary safety precautions.

For consular assistance, Malaysians in India may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi at 50-M, Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri by phone at plus nine one one one two four one five nine three zero zero or plus nine one one one two six eight eight one five three eight or plus nine one one one two four one five nine three one one for consular matters.

They may also contact the mission via email at mwdelhi at kln dot gov dot my.

Media reports indicate at least thirty three people were killed and more than twenty injured after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. – Bernama