Kelantan Crown Prince donates 30 customised wheelchairs to PwDs

KOTA BHARU: The Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, presented thirty customised wheelchairs to persons with disabilities at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Health Campus today.

His Royal Highness also awarded certificates to fifty persons with disabilities who successfully completed vocational training programmes at the university.

The Crown Prince distributed contributions from the Kelantan Justice of Peace Council to two hundred and fifty additional recipients during the ceremony.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Health Campus director Professor Dr Shaiful Bahari Ismail highlighted the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council’s significant financial support for the initiative.

“The council contributed 340,000 ringgit to fund the Wheelchair Assessment, Education and Modification Programme specifically for underprivileged disabled individuals across the state,“ he stated.

Professor Shaiful Bahari confirmed this contribution would benefit one hundred persons with disabilities throughout Kelantan.

The programme provides essential equipment assistance while recognising the accomplishments of vocational training participants.

Fifty disabled trainees completed their vocational training under the VT@USM Intellectual Disability Employment Training Programme during the event.

This training initiative received sponsorship from the Ministry of Higher Education through initiatives outlined in Budget 2024.

Professor Shaiful Bahari reported that most programme graduates have successfully secured employment in various inclusive sectors.

These sectors actively embrace and value the meaningful contributions of persons with disabilities within the workforce. – Bernama