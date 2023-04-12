Exco: Penang farmers, livestock breeders, fishermen day to draw over 10,000 visitors

GEORGE TOWN: The 2023 Penang Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day (HPPNPP) is expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors, said Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol.

Featuring 34 booths involving government agencies and departments, the private sector as well as Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Fahmi said the event, which will take place on Dec 8 to 10, is organised to appreciate the services, efforts and contributions of farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in meeting the nation’s food needs and in the country’s economic development.

He said the celebration will be held concurrently with UiTM’s Agrobuddies Expo at UiTM Penang campus in Permatang Pauh.

“Agrobuddies Expo is an initiative of UiTM to preserve the agro field for the future by involving school pupils and students of higher learning institutions in plant workshops, agricultural innovation contests, and agro kids activities.

“The idea to combine HPPNPP and Agrobuddies Expo is the right decision to narrow the perception gap between children and youths (about agriculture) through agro-related activities,” he said at a media conference in Komtar, today.

Carrying the theme “Food Security for the Future”, the event is expected to be officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and closed by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Fahmi said the event will also highlight 40 young entrepreneurs selling craft products, clothes as well as food and beverages, in addition to Prihatin MADANI sale by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and a convention to get farmers’ resolutions on the country’s padi and rice production capabilities.

Meanwhile, Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPV) director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said the department will display various animals and reptiles and set up a petting zoo as well as holding demonstrations of products from livestock-based entrepreneurs.

She said JPV would also put eight ‘lembu sado’ of Belgium Blue, Limousin, Charolais and Blonde cattle breeds on display, including a one-tonne bull, affectionately known as ‘Gemok’ that won this year’s ‘lembu sado’ competition.

“Besides that, eight goats from four selected breeds will also be shown to visitors,” she added. -Bernama