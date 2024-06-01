Exco: Perak Unity Gov't Convention platform to boost ties, empower development plans

IPOH: The first Perak Unity Government Convention, scheduled for Jan 28, is considered an important step in demonstrating the commitment of both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) to continue working together for the smooth administration of the state government.

Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary Mohd Azlan Helmi said the convention would be a platform for both parties to discuss and resolve the people's issues, and to underscore their unity in developing the state and attracting more investments.

“This convention will bring together all parties to show our unity in the effort to achieve the main goal of developing Perak and bringing more investment to the state,” he said after a working visit to the PADU registration counter at the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in Batu 8, Tambun today.

Mohd Azlan, who is also State Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman, said Perak PKR would send about 1,500 delegates to participate in the convention, which will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yesterday, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced that Perak BN and PH would hold their first convention of 2024 at Hotel Casuarina, Meru, involving all parties in the Unity Government in the state. -Bernama