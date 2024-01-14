EXCO urges Perak SUKMA athletes to be careful with supplement intake

IPOH: Perak coaches and athletes taking part in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) have been reminded to do detailed research before taking any dietary supplements to avoid getting caught for doping.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said they also need to know the ingredients contained in the supplements to ensure the state contingent is not subject to action under the ADAMAS Anti-Doping Regulations 2021.

“I stress once again that all state Sukma athletes to be extra careful in medicines and dietary supplements to avoid being caught in doping issues.

“Athletes are also advised to always be vigilant, responsible and not to take supplements without first getting permission from medical experts appointed by the Perak Sports Council,” he said at a press conference here last night after the 2023 XOX Cup finals between the North Kinta team (Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Anderson) against the Perak Sports School (SSN) (SMK Gunung Rapat) at the Perak Football Complex, Chepor.

Khairudin said that although the issue of doping occurs in many countries, it is the responsibility of the athletes themselves to ensure that they are free from the issue.

“There are cases where athletes take supplements after being recommended by those who are less knowledgeable about healthy nutrition, including from their coaches.

“As a result, the athletes tested positive for doping and we do not want our SUKMA 2024 athletes to face a similar situation to the extent that it affects the state contingent,” he added.

He said this when asked to comment on the issue of national woman high jumper, Ngu Jia Xin, who was confirmed to have failed a doping test at the Malaysia Athletics Federation (MAF) Track and Field Championships in February last year at the National Sports Council (NSC) Mini Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

The athlete from Perak was banned from participating in any competition for two years after being found using the banned substance sibutramine at the tournament.

Khairudin hoped that Jia Xin would appeal against the decision.-Bernama