Exercise Mantis increases alertness and competency level in multi- dimensional threats

MELAKA: The Malaysian Armed Forces hopes cooperation with the Canadian Army under Exercise Mantis will continue, with the aim of increasing alertness and competency levels in multi-dimensional threats.

Deputy Army chief Lt-Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim said the bilateral exercise which began in 2015 had been an effective platform to test and train soldiers in handling terrorist situations.

“This exercise is a testament to the commitment of our both nations in continously enhancing our capabilities to effectively operate in a multi-dimensional threat environment today, such as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNe) threats ,“ he said at the closing of Exercise Mantis Series 10/2024 at the Dataran Parawood, Terendak Army Camp here today.

Also present to witness the ceremony was Canada’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Wayne Robson.

Tengku Muhammad Fauzi said the annual exercise is seen as the right contribution to a succesful outcome and futher enhance confidence and capabilities of Malaysian soldiers to operate in any CBRNE incidents that could occur in the country or any part of the world.

“It provided us with priceless exposures, experience and lessons that will be a guiding platform to enhance our capabilities and continously prepare for uncertainties and I believe this bilateral exercise and efforts will continue to define our relations with the Canadian Armed Forces and be refined in the coming years,“ he said.

On the exercise held for 10 weeks, 35 officers dan 113 enlisted men from the Malaysian Army and the Canadian Special Operation Forces Command had synergised their knowledge, skills and experience through a structured series of cross training and force intergration training, culminating in a multi scenario field training excercise. - Bernama