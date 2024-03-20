BATU PAHAT: The factory involved in the distribution of the socks bearing the word “Allah” has ceased its operations, starting today (March 20).

According to Berita Harian, the closure of the factory in Sri Gading was carried out a day after the management issued a statement regarding concerns about the leakage of the employee’s personal data in the company along with threats to burn down the premises.

The notice was visible through a banner that was pasted at the main entrance of the company’s premises. However, the notice did not specify the date for resumption of operations.

The closure is believed to be aimed at calming down the “heated” issue and to protect the safety of its staff following pressure and demands to publicly apologise for its actions.

The banner also stated the company’s apology to the people for the recent events where the controversial socks were available for sale in several outlets of local convenience store chain.

“We sincerely apologise for the incident that has caused unrest among the community,“ reads the banner.

Along with the apology, the management also stated its three main objectives, namely to always uphold the sensitivity of the multi-religious community, ensuring harmony, and to increase quality control efforts.

