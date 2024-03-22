Factory operator, wireman charged with trafficking more than 51 kg drugs

KUALA KANGSAR: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 51,501 kilogrammes of drugs into the country.

Mohamad Faez Abdul Halim, 33, who is a factory operator, and wireman Shahrul Izhar Takhirul Anuar, 31, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The two men were jointly charged with trafficking 51,501 kg of methamphetamine in front of a shop building at Persiaran Bougainvillea Utama 4, Bougainvillea Utama here at about 4.10 pm last March 16.

The charge, framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides the death penalty or life imprisonment and if not sentenced to death shall be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court did not allow them bail and set May 22 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Fahmi Kamaluddin prosecuted, while Shahrul Izhar was represented by lawyer Hennie Soraya Hanafi.

Mohamad Faez was unrepresented.