Teenager drowns while swimming with friends at Lata Tebing Tinggi

IPOH: A 17-year-old teenager drowned while swimming with his friends at Lata Tebing Tinggi near Selama this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said they received an emergency call about the incident at 4.53 pm and arrived at the scene 14 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, the team from the Selama Fire and Rescue Station found that members of the public had already retrieved the victim, identified as S. Muguthan, from the water,” he said in a statement.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the victim, but there was no response. A medical personnel later confirmed his death at the scene.

The victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 5.50 pm.