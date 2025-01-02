GEORGE TOWN: More than 1.5 million Hindu devotees from across the nation and tourists are expected to throng Penang for this year’s Thaipusam festival, which falls on Feb 11.

Penang Hindu Endowments Board (LWHPP) Chairman RSN Rayer said all parties, especially temples and committees involved, are actively preparing to ensure a smooth progress of the religious event.

“We anticipate welcoming 1.5 million Hindu devotees from across the country. Last year, the number reached one million visitors. People are not only travelling from across Malaysia but also from abroad, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and more.

“We expect an even larger crowd this year because Thaipusam coincides with the school holidays. Preparations are in full swing, and I would like to extend my highest appreciation to all parties, especially the temples involved, for their hard work,“ he said.

He was speaking at a press conference on the Thaipusam 2025 celebrations at the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple office at Jalan Kebun Bunga here today. At the event, he introduced a tracking system for the Golden Chariot, which was developed in collaboration between LWHPP and Digital Penang.

He explained that the tracking system introduced last year has been enhanced with new features, allowing devotees to access real-time information more easily through the “Pathrikai & Chariot Tracker” app.

“Last year, LWHPP introduced a digital tracking system in collaboration with Digital Penang for the first time. This enabled devotees to track the movement of the Golden Chariot before and after the procession using an app on their mobile phones.

“With this feature, devotees can plan their prayers at nearby temples along the chariot’s route or make offerings during the procession. This will greatly help devotees in performing their religious rituals during Thaipusam,“ he said.

Rayer said the Golden Chariot will depart the Maha Mariamman Temple on Lebuh Queen at 6 am on Feb 10. It will arrive at the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple the following day. The chariot will return to the Maha Mariamman Temple on Feb 12 and is scheduled to arrive on Feb 13.