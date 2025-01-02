Police looking for three suspects involved in hit-and-run along Jalan Klang Lama

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for three more suspects in a hit-and-run incident involving two vehicles driven recklessly in front of an entertainment outlet along Jalan Klang Lama here early Wednesday morning.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the police are looking for M Devindran, 25, last known address at Taman Seri Bayu Morib, Banting, Selangor; M Ranjith, 19, last known address at Lot 307, Jalan Raba, Banting and M Lavindran, 27, last known address at Jalan Raja Nala 12, Taman Intan, Kapar, Selangor.

“No new arrests relating to the case have been made,” he said in a statement here today, and urged those with information about the matter to contact the police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob was previously reported to have said that five suspects linked to the case had been arrested on Thursday, and that the incident was believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding between the group of suspects and the victims while they were in a nearby club.

Two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Vios were being driven recklessly while exiting a parking lot of a building and emerged onto the road in front of the entertainment outlet and hit a group of men, causing injuries to two individuals.