Fadhlina: English proficiency among Orang Asli students satisfactory

GUA MUSANG: English proficiency among students, including the Orang Asli, is at a satisfactory level, and will be further improved through digital reading materials, said Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that the Enhancing Reading Through Digital Text (ERDT) materials under the Literacy For Orang Asli and Native Students programme, will further strengthen their English proficiency.

She added that, thus far, there have been positive developments shown by students.

“The policy of upholding Bahasa Melayu and strengthening English proficiency is carried out in tandem, to ensure that students are able to use both languages well, including in the context of using English as a second language in their studies.

“I think that this is one of the best innovations in our field of education, which will give full focus to them and ensure that they will not drop out,” she said after launching the ERDT materials under the Literacy for Orang Asli and Native Students programme, at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Betis, here today.

According to Fadhlina, teaching and learning materials, in collaboration with several other synergistic partners, will be fully used in efforts to strengthen the English language among Orang Asli children, according to their respective tribes.

“The technology used in ERDT is able to detect dropouts among students, using innovative methods.

“This innovation is important in ensuring that no child is marginalised in mastering the English language since attention will be fully focused on the ability to familiarise the technology,” she said.

According to her, MOE has several segments of Temiar, Bateq and other tribes, and this programme is good to strengthen the English language, without marginalising the students’ heritage, culture and ecosystem.

Fadhlina said that the expansion of ERDT will be implemented at the MOE level, according to schools based on the institution’s demographics.

Commenting on whether Orang Asli students join any vocational college to further their education, she said that the vocational colleges welcome students from the community to further their education, through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She added that the ministry does not marginalise anyone; all should be given the opportunity to continue their education to a higher level, to empower the skills of the Orang Asli community.