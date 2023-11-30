Fadhlina: Form Six not second-tier academic programme

CHUKAI: The Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examinations which is mandatory for Form Six students in the country, is not a second-tier academic programme, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

In fact, she said it is comparable to international benchmarks, including standards set by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

“STPM is not only accepted by all public universities in Malaysia, it is also recognised by over 2,000 universities around the world including in the United States, Commonwealth countries and in West Asia.

“I want to make it clear to sixth formers that if anyone labels them as second-class or ineligible for university, tell them to take it up with the Education Minister. We are actively elevating Form Six to ensure it becomes a viable option for those seeking higher-quality education,“ she said during a talk programme with Form Six students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chukai here today.

She highlighted the difficulty of the STPM examination, saying that it is the toughest in the country.

Fadhlina also commended the remarkable accomplishments of STPM students in Terengganu, achieving a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPA) of 3.0 in 2022 , in addition to the increase in number of those who scored straight As from 64 to 112 this year.

She lauded Terengganu's consistent excellence in education and emphasised that this achievement is not only confined to Kemaman but extends across the entire state.

According to Fadhlina the student dropout rate in Terengganu at both primary and secondary school levels is better than the national average, with no record of dropouts in the state, in contrast to the national rate of 0.06 per cent for primary schools and 0.83 per cent for secondary schools. -Bernama