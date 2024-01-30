Fahmi: Al-Sultan Abdullah’s Royal Address on aspect of unity must be prioritised

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Royal Address at the recent National Banquet on the aspect of unity must be prioritised, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

At the ministry’s first monthly gathering for this year, Fahmi said the address was significant because His Majesty became the nation’s protector during the Covid-19 pandemic and the political crises.

Hence, he requested the Information Department (JaPen) to produce, disseminate, and give the public a deeper understanding of the Royal Address.

“I request that Datuk Sukari (JaPen director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid) to ensure that the graphics (of the Royal Address) can be disseminated,“ he said.

At the National Banquet held on Jan 27 in conjunction with the end of His Majesty’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah called on Malaysians to wholeheartedly uphold unity and the spirit of living as a community.

Fahmi, who is the Unity Government spokesperson, also requested JaPen and the Community Communications Department (J-KOM) to expedite the effort to produce brief information, whether in two-minute videos or diagrams, explaining the Central Database Hub (PADU), as many are still hazy about its advantages.

He also instructed JaPen and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to upload or repeat the broadcast of government initiatives such as the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) and the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) so that the public is aware that such assistance is ongoing.

Meanwhile, on the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA (National Journalist’ Day), Fahmi requested Bernama to check whether the allocation was sufficient to assist veteran journalists and media practitioners in need.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when opening the HAWANA 2023 celebration in Ipoh, Perak, in May last year, approved an initial allocation of RM1 million to Tabung Kasih@HAWANA.

HAWANA 2024 will take place in Sarawak this year. -Bernama