Fahmi: Bernama, RTM always support government’s efforts in addressing 3R issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM) always support the government’s efforts in addressing sensitive issues of 3R (race, religion and royalty).

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the two agencies consistently educate the public to respect the value of knowledge and make decisions based on the thrusts and pillars of MADANI culture in content aired on their broadcasting platforms, namely television, radio and digital media.

He said the initiatives undertaken by Bernama include producing several programmes showcasing intellectual discussions on 3R issues, such as ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’, ‘Ruang Bicara’, ‘The Brief’, ‘The Nation’ and ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ on Bernama TV, featuring guests from various educational and professional backgrounds.

Fahmi said RTM, on the other hand, has taken the initiative to have 3R as the theme of discussion in six episodes of its talk show ‘Naratif Khas’ on TV1 throughout 2023.

“On May 31, 2023, the ‘Naratif Khas’ talk show discussed the topic of addressing the issue of the word ‘Allah’ and on Aug 8, the topic of countering religious extremist sentiments,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Fahmi said such programmes aimed at educating the public to think logically and avoid disputes regarding confusing religious matters.

At the same time, he said they also served as a reminder to all parties not to incite extreme provocations that could lead to conflicts, ultimately affecting racial harmony.

Meanwhile, in efforts to disseminate information about climate change through official media, he said RTM has critically and extensively addressed the issue, including through two episodes of the ‘Bicara Naratif’ talk show last year, featuring experts on related topics.

He said that RTM also conducts daily live crossover from the Meteorological Department or MetMalaysia during its 5 pm regional news ‘Berita Wilayah’, and it is reiterated in graphical form during the prime time news ‘Berita Perdana’ at 8 pm.

“Bernama, on the other hand, has also produced investigative reports to highlight environmental issues and the implications of climate change on the agricultural and food industries, including matters affecting crops, food supply, and food security,” he said.

According to Fahmi, between January last year and now, the news agency has produced 54 reports related to climate change.

He said the reports, generated from interviews with experts and authorities related to climate change and agriculture, were disseminated to the public through Bernama wires, Bernama TV, Bernama Radio, and digital media.

“Bernama also collaborates with experts, scientists, and academics to produce quality, clear and understandable content about climate change and its impact on the agricultural and food industries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that the Community Communication Department (J-KOM) successfully organised 144 community communication programmes between Jan 1 and Nov 17 last year, to explain to the public about government policies.

“These programmes involved 96,000 individuals from various targetted groups, including community leaders, youths, religious scholars, entrepreneurs and non-governmental organisations.

“In addition to face-to-face programmes, the dissemination of creative content through digital platforms and printed materials is also carried out by RTM, Bernama, the Information Department (JaPen), and J-KOM,” he added. -Bernama