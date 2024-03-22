Fahmi: Google disables currency converter widget for MYR to address technical issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Google's decision to temporarily disable features, including the currency converter widget for Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) searches, is aimed at resolving various technical issues and is not based on any directive from a particular party.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Google informed him of their decision following discussions with Bank Negara Malaysia and the move was to prevent future errors in displaying RM exchange rates.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government, said he personally reached out to Google to ensure the matter was addressed.

“There were indeed certain aspects that required rectification. However, we view this as a positive step forward as it is geared towards ensuring the integrity of Google's data.

“I was informed that the RM exchange rate display will be restored once all the necessary processes by Google are finalised. I urge all parties not to propagate unfounded accusations or insinuate that Google’s action was influenced by any specific party,“ he told a press conference at Angkasapuri today.

Google has misquoted the ringgit's exchange rate twice this year, on Feb 6 and March 15, respectively, sparking controversy on social media. -Bernama