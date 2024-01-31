Fahmi: Gov’t determined to fulfill Sultan Ibrahim’s decree, achieve high-income economy status

PUTRAJAYA: The Unity Government is determined to fulfill the commitment and decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim for the country to achieve high-income status, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed the matter during today’s Cabinet meeting after Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia at the Istana Negara.

“The MADANI government fully supports and welcomes Sultan Ibrahim’s decree to see this country continue good governance and transparency, drive the economy, and focus all efforts on improving the standard of living of the people.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar, the MADANI government will continue to be determined to fulfill the aspirations and commitments decreed by His Majesty and remain diligent in our efforts to bring Malaysia to achieve the status of a high-income economy,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He said this also reflected the aspirations of millions of people who wished to see stability in the country and ensure a better future for all.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara.

Sultan Ibrahim replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who completed his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Unity Government and the people hold deep appreciation for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign.

“Indeed, the far-sightedness and vision shown by Al-Sultan Abdullah through His Majesty’s important role as the Constitutional Monarch has led to the political, social and economic stability that we enjoy today,“ he said. -Bernama