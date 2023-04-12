Fahmi hints good news, salary increase for civil servants next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil today hinted that there may be some good news for civil servants next year, most likely involving a salary increase.

Fahmi, who is the Unity Government’s spokesperson said the good news would also involve the pensioners and would be announced by either the Prime Minister or the Chief Secretary to the Government.

“First of all, we have approved the White Paper on Progressive Wage Policy for workers in the private sector. So starting in 2024 or the first year of its implementation, we hope to be able to give better income for the private sector workers.

“At the same time, for the public sector, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has said before that we already carried out a review of the salary scheme and by 2024, Insya-Allah, there will be a salary increase for civil servants.”

Fahmi said this to reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Public Service Delivery Systems: Making It More Efficient and Effective forum at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) here, organised by the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers Alumni Association (Alumni PTD) today.

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi also said the Cabinet had also made several decisions involving civil servants and government pensioners.

“...so expect good news in 2024,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is still carrying out engagement sessions to study the need to amend the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to protect women and children from exposure to sexual attacks in the cyber world.

“We are not ready to bring those amendments to Parliament yet because we want to ensure that the engagement process includes feedback from various parties,” he said.

On another development, Fahmi said the government will ensure that public health and safety are always prioritised in the organisation of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme this weekend.

He said that for this purpose, KKD will adhere to the directives and advice from the Ministry of Health, especially following the increase in Covid-19 cases reported lately.

“At the moment, the situation is still under control, but it’s important to note that the programme, slated to be held from Dec 8 to 10, is more of an exhibition for the people to come, enjoy the services, and learn about the achievements of the Unity Government,” he said.

A total of 102 government services will be provided directly to the public during the programme at the compound of the National Stadium Bukit Jalil this weekend.

Over 200,000 visitors are expected to flock to the stadium throughout the three-day programme which aims at delivering and disseminating information on government policies. -Bernama