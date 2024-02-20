Fahmi: Journalists’ code of ethics safeguards freedom of expression by the media

PUTRAJAYA: Freedom of expression in the media will continue to be safeguarded with the launch of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the code of ethics for journalists has existed since 1989 and it has now been improved to ensure the continuous enhancement of journalistic skills.

“We are only improving it since there are some points that need to be refined, for example, point eight, the eighth thing, journalists need to prioritise improving their journalistic skills continuously, in line with the development of technology,“ he told the media after launching the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists here today.

The Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists is an initiative of the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Information Department (JaPen) and it outlines eight main responsibilities of journalists.

Apart from the responsibility for being the voice of a pluralistic society as well as agents facilitating dialogue, they must be transparent and have integrity when carrying out their duties.

They are also encouraged to consistently strive to be fair in delivering information and not be influenced by personal interests.

As journalists, they should check the validity and accuracy of the information, respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources, as well as give priority to continuously improving their journalistic skills.

“I, the ministry and JaPen, acknowledge the significant impact that technological advancements are having on the media industry and media companies.

“Many people complain, for example about advertising expenditure, the amount spent on advertisements decreases every year and more of that amount is spent on social media.

“So here, there needs to be not just a discussion, but journalists are also equipped to compete and provide services that readers and viewers,“ he said. -Bernama