Fahmi leads Malaysian delegation to Telenor’s ‘Next Generation Communications Roundtable’ in Oslo

OSLO: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) is scheduled to attend the ‘Next Generation Communications Roundtable’ organised by Norwegian telecommunication giant Telenor Group from Feb 29 until March 1, 2024, here.

The minister is expected to arrive in Norway’s capital on Wednesday evening (local time), after attending the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

He will be meeting Telenor president and chief executive officer, Sigve Brekke, deputy head of Telenor Asia, Håkon Bruaset Kjøl, along with Telenor Asia representatives and the group’s experts to share perspectives on consumer 5G, innovation and driving value from the technology.

The roundtable discussion will include representatives from the Norwegian government, the Norwegian Communications Authority, Telenor experts and industry forerunners, as well as external partners Digital Norway and business association, Abelia.

A Norwegian government official is expected to share Norway’s policy approaches towards building a digitalised society, while Fahmi will be invited to share Malaysia’s 5G aspirations and enabling policies, as well as innovative applications that encourage 5G adoption, according to Telenor Group.

Other programmes during the working visit include visiting the Norwegian Radium Hospital to preview 5G use cases for the healthcare sector, as well as the state-of-the-art remote operation centre (ROC) in Horten Harbour, where Telenor Maritime will showcase an autonomous vessel and how different communication links, including a private 5G system, connect the vessel to the ROC.

This will be followed by a visit to the Telenor Common Network Operation Centre (CNOC) to understand how Telenor closely monitor the status of its nationwide operations, keeping millions of people securely connected.

Telenor Norway will also share its approach to cyberbullying and online safety after the delegates are presented with further 5G use cases at Telenor’s Innovation Centre. -Bernama