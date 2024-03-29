Fahmi: M'sia looking at ways to implement concert tax incentive similar to Thailand's

PUTRAJAYA: The government is looking at ways to implement aspects similar to the Thai government’s concert tax incentive here, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said the government is looking at some aspects of the tax break and emphasised that Malaysia had something similar called FIMI or Film in Malaysia Incentive previously.

“One proposal is to call it CEMI - Concerts and Events in Malaysia,” he told the media during the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama)'s annual Ramadan corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme here today.

Fahmi added that such an incentive aimed to attract more events to the country and build a more seamless system in Malaysia.

“But we will have to coordinate between the ministries, namely the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Ministry of Finance, to see what type of incentives we can offer.

“Because it’s not just about rebates, it’s also (about) making it smoother, easier and faster and ensuring that the facilities are sufficient for the kind of events we would like to attract,” he stressed.

An international media reported that Thailand would offer tax waivers to organisers of large international concerts, sporting events and festivals to attract significant events.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift performed her “Eras Tour” concert in Singapore after the island state agreed on an exclusive deal to host her concert in the ASEAN region. -Bernama