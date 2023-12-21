Fahmi: MyDigital ID registration exercise for civil servants progressing well

PUTRAJAYA: The process of registering the National Digital Identity or MyDigital ID, involving 1.6 million civil servants, is progressing well, Unity Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said the current focus is on ensuring the successful registration of government personnel before opening it to the public in March next year.

“I hope that we will be able to increase registration for the MyDigital ID system, which is a single sign-on (SSO) system or a system where registration is done only once,” he said after observing the MyDigital ID registration session for the Communications Ministry here today.

MyDigital ID is a form of digital identification and verification for individuals, which will be utilised by both the public and private sectors to authenticate users during online transactions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was the first individual to register and own a digital identity.

On Nov 21, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, announced an allocation of RM80 million to MIMOS Berhad to expedite the implementation of MyDigital ID, strengthen digital transformation and develop digital initiatives, especially those involving government affairs.

Fahmi said civil servants also play a crucial role in providing understanding about MyDigital ID to the public in line with the current government service digitilisation efforts.

“I see a need for civil servants, especially, to actively participate in the registration effort (for MyDigital ID). Essentially, it is the digitilisation process of government services.

“So, it is important for us to show that the government sector is ready for the digitilisation process and is adapting to the use of new technology to provide better and more convenient services to the people,” he said.

In the meantime, Fahmi said he has requested the Information Department (JaPen) to assist MIMOS, the implementing agency for MyDigital ID, in disseminating information about the importance of registering for the system, including activating its 'Info on Wheels' at the state level.

On the registration process today, he said that over 500 ministry staff registered for MyDigital ID, and the reception was very positive. -Bernama