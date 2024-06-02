Fahmi: New legislation needed to better tackle cybercrimes

PUTRAJAYA: There is a need to look into enacting new legislation concerning cybercrimes in line with the rapid technological advancements, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said this decision was made at the Working Committee Meeting on the Drafting of New Laws Related to Cybercrime held yesterday and jointly chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Fahmi further said that even though certain aspects could be regulated under existing laws in the country, the technical committee would examine the legislation from other nations to ensure online safety.

“Many other countries have established specific acts, such as those pertaining to artificial intelligence (AI). We are studying Malaysian laws and also assessing the challenges faced by other countries and how they enact new acts,” he told reporters after the Communications Ministry monthly assembly here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said the meeting discussed issues and challenges faced by various agencies and ministries regarding online safety, particularly concerning children, and would undertake immediate action to address them.

Meanwhile, Azalina, in a post on Facebook, said online services are a necessity and have become the most crucial elements in daily life, but the exploitation of cyberspace has led to an escalating threat of cybercrimes.

In another development, Fahmi welcomed the Human Resource Ministry’s commitment to assist freelance workers and stringers (part-timers) in the media and creative industry.

“This is something I have been advocating for a long time. We are scrutinising the specifics considering the different needs for each group.

“I also want to hold further discussion with Human Resource Minister Steven Sim on whether we can include aspects such as invalidity pension and survivor’s pension in the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme for these groups,” said Fahmi.

Yesterday, Sim was reported as saying that there are approximately 30,000 freelance workers in the sector and expressed intention to expand the Perkeso coverage to the group, including through SKSPS, which provides protection for self-employed individuals. -Bernama