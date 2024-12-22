FOLLOWING reports of gruesome feline deaths in Universiti Malaya, several individuals have taken the initiative to rescue 22 cats in the university premises to avoid further deaths on campus.

In a TikTok video by @shopbyhz, it is shown that they have gathered together in an independent rescue mission to search for stray cats around the vicinity to transport them to a safe place.

In the video, the rescuers were seen searching several areas on campus for any stray cats.

All the cats will be sent to get vaccinated, dewormed and receive other necessary medical checkups following the rescue, according to Haniz.

Unfortunately, not all cats were rescued from the university as Haniz claimed that there were faculties who “objected” to the group’s mission.

Replying to a comment, Haniz also confirmed that the stray cats will be returned once the area is safe and will sterilise all the cats taken.

On December 12 and 16, two cats were found brutally killed in University Malaya’s Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE), prompting outrage.

The incidents were confirmed by the University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM) FBE, who revealed the two cats were found at the first floor of Building H11 and the field near the Azman Hashim Building.

Animal activist @shimaaris posted on her Instagram demanding the authorities take action against the animal cruelty act.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) have received two complaints regarding the killings on December 17 and December 20.

The first complaint, received on December 17, involved an incident at the Faculty of Business and Economics however the investigation team was informed by UM that the incident took place on December 12 and the cat’s corpse has been buried already.

The second complaint, received on December 20, involved the deaths of four cats in different locations in UM.

On December 20, Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the injuries found on the cats were believed to be consistent with wild animals, according to the university’s security department, as informed by DVS, The Star reported.

On Saturday (Dec 21), Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called for immediate action by the authorities on the gruesome deaths of the cats in UM.

Wan Azizah, who is also the wife of the Prime Minister, strongly condemned the animal cruelty committed, asserting an investigation was necessary to make sure similar incidents opposing human values and are in violation of the law are not repeated.

Today, the Kuala Lumpur police confirmed to have received three reports regarding the killings on December 17, 20 and 21.