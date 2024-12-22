KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are urged to prioritise road and home safety during the festive season to prevent unwanted incidents, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He emphasised the importance of road safety, including adhering to traffic rules, ensuring vehicles are roadworthy, avoiding speeding or reckless driving, refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and taking regular breaks during long journeys to maintain alertness.

For home safety, Lee advised double-checking that all electrical appliances and lights are turned off before leaving, securing homes by locking doors and windows, informing a trusted neighbour when away, and exercising caution when using firecrackers or festive items, especially around children.

“The festive season often sees an increase in travel, as many return to their hometowns or visit family and friends.

“Unfortunately, this also leads to a spike in accidents, many of which are preventable. By taking these precautions, we can ensure the season remains joyful and not marred by tragedy,” he said in a statement today.

Lee also highlighted the unique role of festivals in fostering unity in Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious society.

He said festivals are an opportunity to strengthen bonds through open houses, shared meals, and collective celebrations, promoting mutual respect, understanding, and harmony.

“As we celebrate together, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an inclusive and united community where differences are embraced, and harmony prevails,” he added.

Lee encouraged Malaysians to open their homes and hearts to friends of different races and religions, fostering goodwill and deeper understanding.

He also called on everyone to teach the younger generation the value of embracing diversity and celebrating shared heritage.

“Let us use these festivities as a platform to discuss tolerance, kindness, and unity—values essential for building a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said.