Scout jamboree nurtures talent, promotes peace values - Johari

KUALA KUBU BHARU: The Malaysian Scout Jamboree serves as a platform for young leaders to develop their skills and knowledge while practising the values of peace in daily life.

National Scout Council member Tan Sri Johari Abdul said peace is a core pillar in building a resilient and progressive nation.

“Scouts are agents of change, instilling noble values, nurturing a responsible younger generation and fostering a more harmonious society.

“Let the theme ‘Pengakap Untuk Keamanan’ (Scouts for Peace) guide us wherever we go. Every small step today lays the foundation for a better world tomorrow,” he said in his speech at the opening of the 14th Malaysian Scout Jamboree at Kem Bina Semangat here today. The event will run until Dec 27.

The 14th Malaysian Scout Jamboree coincides with the 8th Peace Jamboree of the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUSM), organised by the Scouts Association of Malaysia (PPM).

The programme has attracted 3,600 participants from Malaysia and abroad, including Maldives, China, Pakistan and Jordan.