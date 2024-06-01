Fahmi: 'Prog Jualan Termurah' can be extended to all parliamentary constituencies

KUALA LUMPUR: Program Jualan Termurah, Khidmat Demi Rakyat which offers wet and dry goods at cheaper prices than the market can be expanded to meet demand while helping to reduce the cost of living for the people.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the programme could be held strategically, at certain times such as in the middle of the month or while waiting for payday.

“Actually, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal has been working on programme in the past few years in his constituency and I was drawn to the concept that offers daily necessities and fresh items at 30 to 50 per cent lower prices to help reduce costs for the people especially the B40.

“So what we are holding today is for a ‘test drive’ and ‘proof of concept’ which I will suggest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on how we can implement it in other parliamentary constituencies especially in controlling the cost of goods and helping to reduce the cost of living,“ he said.

He told reporters after visiting the Program Jualan Termurah, Khidmat Demi Rakyat in the Kerinchi People's Housing Programme (PPR) today, organised by the Lembah Pantai MP Service Centre.

Fahmi who is also the MP for Lembah Pantai said this programme can complement the Program Jualan Rahmah (PJR) organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“We are not competing with supermarkets but rather to help periodically. PJR has also been held several times in Lembah Pantai but it was held in rotation, so to accommodate the needs and requests, this programme is very helpful.

“Through a programme like this we can also see that the cost of the supply chain can also be controlled to ensure that the benefits continue to be enjoyed by the people... like today we all take fresh fish directly from the ship,“ he said.

In the meantime, Fahmi said in maximizing attendance and the community benefiting from this programme, location selection is very important.

“Like this area, we have several PPRs, low-cost flats and government quarters, so it is indeed a focal area and a strategic location to hold a programme like this so that more people will benefit from it,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Jemiah Othman, 64, said she was excited to get wet items at today's programme since it was the first time in her residential area.

“I think it is’s good to hold programmes like this in residential areas because it makes it easier for people, especially the elderly, to get cheap wet goods... no need to go far.

“The prices offered are cheaper, shrimp, squid and sea bream are indeed sold at cheaper prices than normal shops, I buy items that are really cheap,“ she said.

This one-day programme from 8 am to 11 am offers wet items such as fish, chicken, squid, shrimp and dry items including rice and sugar.​ -Bernama