Fahmi: State-level Madani Govt One Year Anniversary Programme may start in first quarter of 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is expected to be held at the state level from the first quarter of next year, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the states and dates for the hosting of the programme would be adjusted according to the suitable time and location.

“I hope in the first quarter (the organising of the programme at the state level) but we must adjust them because we know that March is the fasting month, so perhaps we must adjust first before announcing the schedule,” said Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman.

Fahmi told Bernama this after appearing as a guest on the 'Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme aired on TV1 in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

Elaborating, he said the programme at the state level would be organised on a small scale but packed with information regarding every ministry and service that is provided to the people.

“This is to tell about the achievements of the government, services or new policies that have been implemented, such as progressive wages, the main database to help re-target subsidies and some other things that are the focus of the government.

“In addition, it is to help the local community and the state’s residents to take advantage of the presence of the ministries under one roof,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Unity Government was considering organising exhibitions like the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the state level following the encouraging response from the public.

On today's MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme closing ceremony, Fahmi said it would be held in an encouraging atmosphere, with the public taking advantage of the various offers provided.

“Today, I see a lot of people coming to get discounts for PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) traffic summonses, some even queued up to get helmets from the JPJ (Road Transport Department) and this reflects a very positive atmosphere,” he said.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is held with three main objectives, namely to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced by every ministry to the people, to increase public awareness and understanding of the government's direction and to build the trust and confidence of the people through periodical reporting of achievements.

The three-day programme, from 9 am to 10 pm daily and which ends today, focuses on three components, namely the MADANI Government One Year Achievement Showcase, touchpoint services and People's Well-being Initiative. -Bernama