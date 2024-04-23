Fahmi tells Sanusi to focus on own backyard amid PH-MCA rift remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) has urged Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to refrain from commenting on issues in other states and instead focus on his own state matters.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said this when responding to Sanusi’s remarks yesterday, where he stated that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) would ‘further deepen’ the rift between MCA and PH.

“I think he (Sanusi) is preoccupied with matters in other states. He should focus on completing various projects that he has announced in Kedah, whether by Widad Group or on racetracks. He talks a lot but doesn’t follow through much.

“Unlike the Selangor Menteri Besar, announcements are made and fulfilled. So, I think Sanusi, who already has a case of sedition involving the Sultan of Selangor, should just remain silent,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) here today.

Yesterday, Sanusi, who is also the PN election driector, said MCA’s decision not to participate in any Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election campaign would give an advantage to the coalition.

Last Friday, MCA’s Political Development Committee reportedly decided not to participate in any campaign activities for the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election if the candidate fielded is not from the Barisan Nasional (BN). MIC had previously made a similar decision for the same reason.

The Kuala Kubu Bahru seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP, on March 21.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for May 11, while nomination and early voting day will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively.

Responding to the cancellation of the Petaling Jaya Traffic Dispersal Elevated Highway (PJD Link) project, Fahmi requested all parties, including Khairy Jamaluddin, to refer to the Public Works Department (PWD) statement if they want information on the matter.

“He (Khairy) needs to read it again together with the Public Works Department’s statement. I mentioned in a previous press conference after the cabinet meeting that there would be a follow-up statement from the Ministry of Works, and the PWD has already issued a statement,“ he said.

Fahmi was responding to Khairy, the former Health Minister, who reportedly said that ‘the spokesperson for the Unity Government’ lacks the expertise to answer questions about the PJD Link project and its cancellation.

On April 17, Fahmi announced that the government would not proceed with the project after the concessionaire company failed to meet six out of 11 conditions set by Putrajaya.