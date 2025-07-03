JKKN showcases Malaysian culture at Expo 2025 Osaka with traditional dances

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) is making waves at Expo 2025 Osaka by presenting Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage through vibrant traditional dance performances. More than just entertainment, these acts serve as a bridge for cultural diplomacy, strengthening ties between Malaysia and the global community while boosting the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

Among the highlights are the Joget Lambak and Magunatip (bamboo dance), alongside a specially choreographed routine set to the Visit Malaysia 2026 theme song. These performances have captivated international audiences, with some visitors returning daily to learn the steps.

“The interactive segments see the entire audience joining in, proving that Malaysian art transcends language and cultural barriers,” JKKN said in a statement.

Rayner Mailap, JKKN’s official representative, credited the success to meticulous planning, including the selection of skilled dancers and well-crafted choreography. The dancers were chosen based on their discipline, versatility, and ability to engage audiences authentically.

Nur Syahierah Mat Sapauwi, one of the performers, noted that traditional costumes, particularly the Murut tribe attire, drew significant admiration. Made from tree bark and adorned with bird feathers and beadwork, the outfit symbolizes Borneo’s cultural pride.

Mohammad Fazly Izwan Abd Rahman explained that Joget Lambak was selected for its lively and inclusive nature, making it easy for visitors to participate. The dance is a staple at Malaysian celebrations, fostering communal joy.

JKKN emphasized that Expo 2025 Osaka is not just a stage but a space for creating lasting memories. “With every dance move and applause, visitors express their appreciation for Malaysia’s culture,” the department added.