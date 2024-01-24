Fahmi to provide details on service disruptions to CelcomDigi

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will provide CelcomDigi Bhd with information concerning service disruptions experienced by users.

“Insya-Allah, I will immediately send details to CelcomDigi to resolve these technical issues. I will get in touch with them to ensure that issues like this are addressed,” said the Unity Government spokesperson in a press conference today.

He said this in response to complaints made by CelcomDigi users on social media.

Fahmi said that since the official merger of CelcomDigi at the end of 2022, the telecommunication company has completed 30 per cent of the integration process last year, while 40 per cent will be done this year and the remaining 30 per cent by 2025.

“We are all aware that after the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) announced the merger of these two entities, they were expected to take between 18 and 24 months (to ensure a stable service network),” he said.

Regarding claims that civil servants are obliged to register with the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, Fahmi clarified that the group is encouraged to do so.

He said approximately 30.1 million citizens have registered in the system so far and assured that the security of all information is guaranteed.

On Monday, the Public Service Department urged all civil servants to register and update their information on the PADU portal by Feb 15 to ensure eligible individuals do not miss out on targeted subsidies, assistance and social protection.–Bernama