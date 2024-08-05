Faisal Halim shows positive progress after second surgery - Selangor Exco

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, who was injured in acid attack by two unknown assailants, is showing positive progress after undergoing a second surgery.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi, said Mohamad Faisal is in stable condition and the burns on the national player’s body have been thoroughly cleaned.

“Alhamdulillah, earlier today I contacted Selangor FC and was informed that Mohamadd Faisal has safely undergone a second surgery and he is progressing well.

“The burns have been cleaned and hopefully this will facilitate the growth of new cells in the affected areas,“ he said in a statement here today.

The Kota Anggerik assemblyman said he, along with the Prime Minister’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, visited Mohd Faisal at a private hospital here, yesterday.

Meanwhile Selangor FC Board Member Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar said Mohamad Faisal is showing positive signs of recovery and is now able to consume soft food and attempting light exercises, which were part of his regular routine.

“The second surgery, which lasted for three hours last night, has yielded very positive results according to the specialists.

“We are grateful for the prayers and support from the entire football community and the people of Malaysia,” he said.

However, Shahril, who is also Selangor Football Association (FAS) deputy president said Mohamad Faisal, will need to undergo two more surgeries soon.

Last Sunday, the local football scene was shocked by the incident in which Mohamad Faisal was injured from an acid attack at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya.

He was confirmed to have suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body and undergone his first surgery on Sunday night.

