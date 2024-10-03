FAMA, Ayam Bismi collaborate to ensure adequate supply of halal processed chicken

ALOR SETAR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the chicken farming, processing, and distribution company, Urusan Bismi Empire Sdn Bhd (Ayam Bismi), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure the adequate supply of processed halal chicken.

FAMA Chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli stated that the objective of the MoU is to establish a partnership that will support the nation’s food security agenda through the supply and distribution of halal processed chicken.

“Through this collaboration, FAMA aims to ensure adequate supply of halal processed chicken to meet the requirements of our direct sales programmes and retail outlets. Ayam Bismi will assist in providing the necessary supply of processed chicken to FAMA as required.

“Ayam Bismi will provide 60 tonnes of chicken in 2024 for the market in Kedah and this collaboration allows the people to benefit together. FAMA also welcomes any entrepreneurs who wish to collaborate with us,“ he said after the signing ceremony of the MoU at the Ayam Bismi Management Office in Simpang Empat today.

The MoU was signed by Kedah FAMA director, Zuriana Mat Adam, and FAMA’s Fresh Marketing Division senior director, Shahrizan Sudiman, with Ayam Bismi represented by its managing director, Mazlina Kamarudin, and chairman, Jaffri Ahmad, witnessed by Aminuddin.

Aminuddin added that besides chicken, the supply of other food items is also guaranteed to meet consumer needs during this fasting month.

Jaffri said that the chicken supply in Kedah is ensured to meet consumer demand throughout Ramadan, and they will increase the chicken supply by 25 per cent.

“Usually, we provide 200,000 chickens per week but for Ramadan, we will increase it to 250,000 chickens per week as we anticipate an increase in demand.

“We support the intention and collaboration with FAMA and will offer the best prices with quality products. Ayam Bismi also has a halal slaughterhouse certified by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and holds the Malaysian ‘Makanan Selamat Tanggungjawab Industri’ certificate,“ he said. - Bernama