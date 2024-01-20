FAMA targets one million cashless transactions at all marketing outlets this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting a million cashless transactions at all its marketing outlets nationwide this year.

FAMA director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri in a statement today said the board will expand the implementation of its online payment startup project implemented with Paynet Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) to achieve that target.

According to him, the startup project has managed to record a total of 202,304 transactions with a total value of RM6 million at 18 FAMA marketing outlets within three months it was implemented, from October to December last year.

“Through this collaboration, PayNet will provide technical support for the implementation of the marketing programme, while FAMA through its network of markets across the country channels information related to transaction data through all cashless payment channels from entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurs who participate in the programme are provided with several forms of promotional materials to attract the attention of visitors using non-cash payment methods such as bunting and signage as well as programme announcements online and offline,“ he said.

Abdul Rashid hopes that all FAMA entrepreneurs can heed the government’s call to create a digital society by increasing and providing awareness on cashless purchases to consumers.

In the meantime, he said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is targeting as many as 5,000 MADANI Agro Sales to be implemented this year.

“Through this implementation it is estimated to involve a total of 28,600 entrepreneurs and benefit 7.2 million households with a sales value of RM57.5 million,“ he said.–Bernama