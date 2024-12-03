Farmer charged with murdering brother, sister-in-law

MANJUNG: A smallholder was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his brother and sister-in-law last week.

No plea was recorded from Chee Kooi Heng, 63, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaa as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Kooi Heng was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Chee Khoi Sia, 74, and Koh Eng Lai, 70, at an oil palm plantation in Lot 3332, Mukim Pengkalan Baharu, Pantai Remis here between 3 pm and 3.30 pm last March 5. T

He faces the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years and if not sentenced to death must be whipped with no less than 12 lashes upon conviction.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Hairol Jemain while the accused was represented by lawyer CC Keong.

The court set May 29 for mention.-Bernama