FatHopes Energy collaborates with Selangor FC for Ramadan used cooking oil recycling campaign

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s biofuel feedstock supplier, FatHopes Energy, is collaborating with Selangor FC in a bid to promote the recycling of used cooking oil throughout the month of Ramadan.

The 30-day initiative, dubbed the Ganjaran Merah Kuning, aims to encourage the public to drop off their cooking oil in exchange for tiered prizes based on the amount collected.

Those interested can drop off their used cooking oil at designated booths in three Ramadan bazaars in Shah Alam, namely Seksyen 13, Seksyen 17 and Seksyen 19, which will be open daily from 4pm to 8pm.

Vinesh Sinha, CEO of FatHopes Energy said: “We are committed to nurturing a sustainable future. The collaboration between FatHopes Energy and Selangor FC illustrates the commitment of diverse entities joining forces to create meaningful change.

“This initiative not only serves as a platform to promote responsible disposal of UCO among the public but also underscores the importance of environmental preservation. Together, we recognise the urgent need to safeguard our planet for future generations, and initiatives like these pave the way for collective action towards a greener tomorrow.”

Selangor FC fans specifically are encouraged to participate in the program as they stand a chance of winning the club’s exclusive items, including a grand prize of season pass to watch club matches.

According to FatHopes Energy, those who collect a total of 1kg to 5kg of used cooking oil will be given Ganjaran Merah, whereby they will be rewarded with one Tier 2 home match ticket, RM5 Selangor FC merchandise voucher, and one entry into the Ramadan Rewards Day grand prize draw.

Ganjaran Kuning (6-10kg), meanwhile, will be rewarded with one Tier 1 home match ticket, RM10 Selangor FC merchandise voucher, and three entries into the Ramadan Rewards Day grand prize draw.

The Rewards Day will take place on the 7th, 14th and 21st day of Ramadan, during which time, fans will have the chance to win prizes like fast food cash vouchers, Selangor FC merchandise, and exclusive items from the club’s strategic partners.

The grand prize of a Selangor FC season pass will be awarded to the person who collects the most cooking oil throughout the campaign, limited to one entry per day.