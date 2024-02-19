‘Fear of Missing Out’ has positive impact in digital era - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Fear of Missing Out’ (FOMO), often perceived negatively, can be viewed positively in today’s digital era, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He believes that individuals experiencing FOMO are more inclined to act quickly in seeking information, thus becoming more attuned to current issues.

Reflecting on his own experience during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, Fahmi recounted being in London when he first read about an ‘unknown disease’ emerging in Wuhan, China.

“If we don’t become overly fixated, we can see this as a positive trait. Especially in situations like COVID-19, individuals with FOMO will seek immediate information about the nature of the epidemic,“ he explained during his appearance as a guest on the inaugural episode of “Ini Kopi Kita - Sembang Anak Malaysia”, a talk show produced by the Department of Information (JaPen).

The programme was broadcast live on JaPen’s official Facebook today.

Celebrity and entrepreneur Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, better known as Fazura, was also a guest on the talk show.

The six-episode talk programme, each for between 30 and 45 minutes and divided into three main segments - “Tentang Kita” (About Us), “Korang Tanya” (You Ask) and Richiamo Slot - is produced in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education and Richiamo Coffee Sdn Bhd.

FOMO is a feeling that many people experience, especially the young generation, which is described as a feeling of not wanting to miss out or being afraid of missing out on the latest trends, often triggered by posts and updates by others on social media.

The term FOMO was first introduced by Patrick J. McGinnis, a writer from the United States in 2004.

However, Fahmi also explained that this feeling can lead to mental health conditions such as tension and depression.

As such, Fahmi emphasised the importance of understanding the limitations of social media and telecommunication gadgets, advocating for self-authenticity rather than blindly following trends or luxurious lifestyles portrayed by certain influencers solely to create content.

“Therefore, there needs to be awareness; with excessive sharing, FOMO transitions into Fear of Not Sharing Enough. This is something we must balance,“ he explained.

Addressing the concept of the ‘Joy of Missing Out’ (JOMO), particularly concerning issues like the Palestinian conflict, Fahmi stressed that individuals cannot afford to remain silent or neutral.

Silence implies acceptance of the situation, which has been ongoing since October 7 last year, he said.

“When the conflict began, many Western leaders sided with Israel. However, through the efforts of our government, including the Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister, through interactions with foreign leaders, Alhamdulillah, after several months, many leaders have shifted their perspectives.

“If we do not take action, who will? If nobody acts, then we will all fall into the same abyss. For me, that’s unacceptable. We must take action,“ Fahmi asserted.

Meanwhile, Fazura emphasised the importance of using social media responsibly, particularly by prioritising safety.

“We should avoid posting personal content that could potentially cause harm. Instead, strive to be a positive contributor and avoid instigating conflicts. Let’s strive to do good. Exercise restraint and think twice before posting,“ she advised. - Bernama