Felda needs new blueprint to ensure continuity, direction: Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: A new blueprint should be developed for the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to ensure the continuity and direction of the Felda generation, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (pix) (BN-Jelebu) said the population of settler households had reached millions of people and this required long-term plans for the development of the community.

“When talking about the new Felda generation, we should not only touch on the question of settlements but also think about the continuity and direction of Felda in the longer term.

“For sure the facilities, conditions and needs of the Felda community today are far different from those provided by the government in the early days of Felda’s establishment,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address.

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) asked the government to strike a balance in development according to the needs of states so that all the people could enjoy the appropriate amenities.

He also suggested that young entrepreneurs be given grants to develop resorts to boost the tourism sector.

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) suggested that the government revive the National Padi and Rice Board, especially to stabilise the price of imported white rice.

He said this matter should be discussed by the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) to check the activities of cartels alleged to be the cause of the shortage of local white rice.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again on Monday. -Bernama