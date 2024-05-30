PETALING JAYA: The collision involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters in Lumut, Perak, which resulted in the loss of 10 officers and personnel were caused by two factors.

Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob said that the Eurocopter Fennec was not at the designated altitude and heading, and it entered the HOM (M503-3) aircraft’s flight path, as reported by New Straits Times.

“The secondary factor was the crew of HOM (M503-3) helicopter was too focused on changing direction and could not react quickly enough to avoid the collision.”

He also confirmed that no human error was found in their investigation, “the findings indicate that the aircraft was at an incorrect altitude.”

He added that the Fennec aircraft did not have a black box, so no data can conclude human error by the pilot.

“What we can conclude is that the Fennec was at the incorrect altitude and position.”

The AW139 aircraft was confirmed to have no technical problems based on the Black Box Analysis Report.

The Fennec aircraft, which did not have a black box, was determined to have no technical problems based on visual and audio analysis as well as documentation.

The HOM (M503-3) and Fennec crashed around 9:32am during the 90th RMN Day parade at the base.

The AW139 helicopter crashed onto the steps of the Lumut Stadium, while the Fennec aircraft plunged into the swimming pool of the Lumut Sports Complex.

ALSO READ: Dual helicopter collision kills all 10 onboard: RMN (Updated)