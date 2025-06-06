Aidiladha, a time for reflection, strengthening of brotherhood, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Aidiladha should serve as an opportunity for self-reflection to demonstrate sincere devotion to Allah SWT and to strengthen Muslim brotherhood, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

In a Facebook post today, he said Aidiladha reminds Muslims of the profound sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim A.S and his son, Prophet Ismail A.S, who upheld Allah’s command with utmost sincerity and trust.

“Aidiladha is a symbol of devotion and sacrifice... may this Aidiladha be an opportunity for us all to reflect and express sincere devotion to Allah SWT,” the post read.

Fahmi also prayed that all acts of worship by Muslims be accepted by Allah SWT on this blessed day.

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha tomorrow.