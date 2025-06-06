KUALA LUMPUR: The celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha is a great symbol that teaches the meaning of obedience, sacrifice and sincerity to the commands of Allah SWT, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid said the celebration highlights the story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Prophet Ismail (AS), two individuals who are symbols of unwavering obedience and sacrifice to Allah SWT.

“May the spirit of sacrifice continue to be a guiding principle in every aspect of our struggle, whether in the family, society and also in developing this beloved country,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, prayed that Aidiladha would bring peace and blessings to all Malaysians, especially those facing various life challenges.

“To the pilgrims who are currently in the Holy Land, we pray that your worship will be accepted by Allah SWT and that you will return as accepted haji and hajah,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the story of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) is not just history, but rather a guideline for life that teaches that every sincere struggle will surely receive great rewards from Allah SWT.

He said Aidiladha should be an occasion to express solidarity and love among fellow human beings, especially for those in need, including the poor, apart from reflecting the spirit of togetherness and mercy demanded by Islam.

“May all our worship, hajj, sacrifice and other practices be accepted and blessed by Allah SWT. Indeed, no sacrifice is small in His sight if done with sincere intentions. Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha to all Muslims,” he said in a Facebook post.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha tomorrow.