FINAS wants to collaborate with Oscar award-winning director Kartiki

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) aims to collaborate with Oscar award-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves to elevate the local documentary production industry to the international level.

FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said that the collaboration with Kartiki, who won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards last year for The Elephant Whisperers, would bring positive synergy and impact to the Malaysian film industry.

He said that understanding the business process and networks is key to producing the best documentaries overall.

“The knowledge gained from the production journey of The Elephant Whisperers, from pre-production to the Oscar campaign, provides inspiration and can shape the future of documentary filmmaking in Malaysia.

“Sharing from the primary driver of that documentary, its director Kartiki, along with Krish Makhija as the director of photography and editor Sanchari Molick Das, can serve as a valuable guide to local documentary makers in paving the way for international success,“ he said in a statement after the closing ceremony of the Documentary Masterclass with the Oscar winner at the MyIPO Auditorium here today.

Azmir said that in her lecture, Kartiki also advised filmmakers to always strive to produce films that can attract all audiences, such as those about nature and wildlife, even if such projects take a long time to complete.

Additionally, Kartiki shared her experience of taking six years to complete The Elephant Whisperers, and facing various challenges.

The programme, jointly organised by FINAS and Universal Zest Sdn Bhd, which began on Monday, was attended by 85 participants from various backgrounds of experience in the local creative industry.

Local documentary producer Ahmad Yazid, who has over 20 years of experience in producing documentaries for both local and international markets, also gave a lecture at the programme.-Bernama