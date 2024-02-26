Fire breaks out at Lubok Jong landfill

PASIR MAS: About 0.2 hectares of the Lubok Jong landfill caught fire last night.

Pasir Mas district fire and rescue station chief, Mohd Azmi Hussin, said that the fire broke out at about 9.40 last night, and the fire-fighting operation has been carried out since 10 pm.

He said that the Pasir Mas District Council (MDPM) also helped by using two excavators to control the fire.

“We dug the existing drainage system built by MDPM at the site, to prevent the fire from spreading,” he told Bernama at the location, today.

A check by Bernama found that the operation involved 14 firefighters, assisted by members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), MDPM and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA).

Mohd Azmi said that the operation is expected to take two to three days.

“The situation is under control as the fire does not involve the area of the villagers’ houses, and the cause of the fire is under investigation,” he said. -Bernama