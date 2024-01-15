Fire destroys four food stalls, car and motorcycles

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Four stalls at a food court, a car and two motorcycles were burnt in Astaka Bandar Perda here today due to a fire incident.

A spokesman for the Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department in Penang said the centre received an emergency call at 11.59 am and a team from the Bandar Perda Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, we found four stalls at the food court up in smoke and the fire was raging,“ said the spokesman.

“The fire also destroyed a Honda City car and two motorcycles namely a Yamaha Y16 and Modenas Kriss, which were parked near the food court.”

He said there were no victims or casualties in the fire incident as traders and customers were alerted to the fire and ran to safety, adding that the cause of the fire and losses are being investigated. -Bernama