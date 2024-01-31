Firemen rescue girl stuck in washing machine

ALOR SETAR: A four-year-old girl, who was stuck in a washing machine, was successfully rescued in an incident at a house in Jalan Felda Lubuk Merbau, Kuala Nerang near here today.

Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohd Aminuddin Mad Khozali said he received an emergency call at 3.53 pm today regarding the incident.

“A fire engine from the BBP Kuala Nerang station was deployed to the location where the girl was found stuck in the dryer section of a semi-automatic washing machine,“ he said in a statement here today.

“Firefighters managed to remove the child (from the dryer section) using special equipment. The girl, who did not suffer any injuries, was safely handed over to her family.” -Bernama